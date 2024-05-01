Short term full closures of I-75 planned for Friday night

May 1—Interstate 75 will be closed for short stints in Warren County beginning at 11 p.m. Friday so that utility work related to storm damage to power poles can be finished.

Crews working for Duke Electric will implement intermittent, short-term full closures on I-75 north and south, just north of the Ohio 63/Monroe exit.

In addition, the I-75 south ramp to Ohio 63, and the ramps to I-75 north from Ohio 63 east and west will be subject to closure throughout the night.

The short-term closures will be in place at any time until 5 a.m. Saturday and traffic will be maintained with law enforcement officers.