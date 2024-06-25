Short North mass shooting victims include off-duty out-of-state cop, 911 calls reveal

Records released Tuesday including eight 911 calls indicate that the victims of the shooting in the Short North early Sunday did not all know each other or the shooters.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of High Street in the Short North. Columbus police reported 10 males between the ages of 16 and 27 were injured and all are expected to survive. Police are looking for four or more gunmen based on casings left at the scene.

One 911 caller identified himself as a police officer from Virginia and told a dispatcher he'd been shot in the leg. He also described a potential suspect as a male wearing a black jacket, no shirt and baggy jeans. A different caller said he saw a male in a black hoodie shooting.

Columbus police investigators collect evidence at N. High St. and E. Fifth Ave after 10 people were shot in the Short North area of Columbus overnight. The shooting was reported about 2:30 AM and one of the 10 victims was in critical condition and the others were stable, police told 10TV.

Another caller, a woman, told the dispatcher that her son was shot in the back.

“I’ve lived here my whole life. This shouldn’t be happening," said one caller who said he was near the shooting but not hit. "You guys have cops all the way up the street like this shouldn’t be happening. I’m scared for my life.”

Callers, either victims or people with them, reported that victims were shot in the leg, arm, chest, face and back.

The victims were likely not all walking together as different callers didn't know how many people were shot.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Short North mass shooting 911 calls released