Short North mass shooting: What questions remain unanswered 2 days later

More than 48 hours after a shooting that injured 10 people, including two juveniles, in the Short North, many questions remain.

Columbus police provided some information at a press conference Monday afternoon, including that officers were on "nearly every street corner" in the popular nightlife area as bars closed early Sunday.

Court records also say officers saw a male wearing all black clothing running from the area of the shooting before getting into a white Honda Civic that drove away at a high rate of speed. The driver of that Honda, 19-year-old Deangelo Fuller, turned himself into police on Sunday evening.

Fuller is charged with one count of obstructing official business. He posted a $100,000 bond on Monday, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Police officers stop to talk to people along North High Street on Sunday morning after a mass shooting in the Short North district that injured 10 people, including two juveniles.

Tuesday, Columbus Division of Police Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts said casings at the scene indicate the involvement of at least four gunmen, but little additional information was available.

Here's a look at what questions remain and what answers, if any, might come as the investigation into the shooting continues.

Who were the victims in the Short North shooting?

Columbus police said the victims were all males between the ages of 16 and 27. Their names and additional information about them have not been provided.

Police have stopped providing the names of those wounded in shootings on press releases, citing Marsy's Law. The law, which Columbus police also cite as the reason for not identifying officers involved in police shootings, is designed to protect the rights of crime victims.

What was the motive for the shooting in the Short North?

The motivation for the shooting has not been provided, although police said Tuesday that casings from at least four different firearms were found at the scene, leading them to suspect at least four gunmen.

In some instances, 911 calls placed by people who have witnessed the shooting or seen suspects can provide additional information about what happened in the lead up to shots being fired.

The Dispatch has requested all 911 calls from Sunday morning's shooting and has not received them from the Columbus Department of Public Safety, which oversees the dispatch center where 911 calls are received.

Was Sunday's shooting related to other recent violence?

Sunday morning's shooting in the Short North occurred about five weeks after three people were killed and three others injured outside a hookah lounge.

While MIA Hookah Lounge is technically outside the traditional boundaries of the Short North, it is only a few blocks north in the Italian Village neighborhood.

Columbus police have not identified a suspect in the May 18 triple shooting.

Between May 18 and Sunday, three people have been killed in shootings in Downtown Columbus, including two who were shot outside a dance club. A suspect, 26-year-old Jaquez Hoover, has been identified in that shooting. Police are actively searching for Hoover.

With little information available about the motivations for each of the shootings, it is unclear if there are any connections.

Was a Columbus police helicopter involved in chasing the Honda Civic?

On Tuesday, Potts said a Columbus police helicopter was in the air at the time of the Short North shooting but was not over the entertainment district. Potts did not clarify whether the helicopter was asked to aid officers on the street in the pursuit of the Honda Civic.

The department has five helicopters on its fleet that have been the subject of discussion and regulation since their use to monitor protests in 2020. The Dispatch reported in 2020 that the helicopters were able to respond to a scene in an average time of under a minute and can cross the county end-to-end in about nine minutes.

The helicopters are required to stay above an altitude of 1,500 feet above sea level unless given temporary clearance by the Federal Aviation Administration to reduce noise and disruption to the community.

In 2020, the helicopter unit operated from noon until 4 a.m. The Dispatch has asked Columbus police to clarify the unit's current working hours.

The Dispatch has also requested flight logs from the helicopter to determine if a helicopter was requested to follow the Honda Civic from the air.

FlightAware, a website that tracks flights around the world, shows a helicopter registered to Columbus police in the air at the time of the shooting and appearing to respond in the direction police said the pursuit traveled.

Will there be increased security in the Short North in the future?

Following a shooting incident in the Short North in May 2023, Mayor Andrew Ginther asked businesses, including bars, to voluntarily close at midnight to try to prevent violence.

Ginther also signed an executive order that was also approved by City Council to limit the hours for mobile food vendors in the Short North area. Police barred street parking between certain hours and paid officers double time to work special duty during peak times.

Additional security measures have not been announced for the Short North following Sunday morning's shooting.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Short North mass shooting: Victims' identities, shooter's motive remain a mystery