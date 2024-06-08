Short of 20,000+ transfusions: American Red Cross of Southern Nevada urges for blood donations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada emphasized the urgent need for blood donors as the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the “100 deadliest days” of summer, according to the Red Cross.

The 20th anniversary of World Blood Donor Day is on Friday, June 14. The Red Cross urges all Nevadans to join the global community to make invaluable contributions to lifesaving transfusions during emergencies and medical interventions.

“[A] single major accident with injuries can swiftly deplete a hospital’s entire blood inventory,” Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada said.

During the summer months, hospitals fall short of donations. The American Red Cross is crucial in serving the country’s blood supply, collecting 12,500 blood and 3,000 platelet donations daily to serve patients at over 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide. Southern Nevada in particular, relies on the Red Cross for more than 20 hospitals.

Donors of all blood types are encouraged to donate and O-negative blood is particularly crucial for hospitals to have an adequate supply of. Trauma and accident victims need transfusions urgently and O-negative blood is the first resort medical members turn to.

Currently, the Red Cross has fallen short of more than 20,000 donations needed to maintain the Red Cross’s national blood supply.

Donors who want to contribute to the cause will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice if they donate between June 10 to 30. Donors can schedule appointments using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/DoGood.

