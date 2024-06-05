Shorewood mulls decision on historic public works facility, may partner with Milwaukee

Shorewood officials listened to employee concerns that the village's DPW site, though historic, isn't meeting current service needs. At a special meeting on Thursday, May 30, Shorewood’s village board moved forward with plans to find a new public works site.

The home of Shorewood’s Department of Public Works is a quaint, historic building birthed from New Deal era workforce development programs ― but it’s a building that everyone agrees is deteriorating.

At a special meeting May 30, Shorewood’s village board moved forward with plans to find a new public works site, directing staff to develop a request for interest and information for a broker who can identify a new location for the facility.

The DPW building dates to 1936.

The board discussed consolidating public works services with nearby municipalities, an idea staff floated to Shorewood’s neighbors in recent months, Village Board President Ann McKaig said. So far, Milwaukee has been the only interested party, McKaig said.

Because that would take several years, the board ultimately agreed a new site is a priority for now to maintain its services and ensure employees there aren’t working in substandard conditions.

"It's a foregone conclusion that we need to replace the facility," McKaig said. "We do know that the site does not meet the needs of what we need in a facility."

As part of the same vote on May 30, the board also directed staff to prepare a request for proposals for developing affordable housing at village owned parking lots.

While the board discussed adding specification into the RFI that a new affordable housing development would be the end goal at the DPW site, members did not include it.

Yet the potential for affordable housing there is not off the table. Board members agreed they first need to solve the village’s public works issue before they decide what to do with the land.

The site holds operations for a litany of different services, including refuse and yard waste collections, forestry, building and vehicle maintenance, traffic control, water distribution and sewer collection, according to the village's website.

The historic home of Shorewood’s Department of Public Works was built in 1936 through New Deal workforce development programs.

Different opinions offered on what to do with the aging building

The May 30 meeting was held alongside the village’s Community Development Authority, and while residents and board members agreed something needs to be done, different perspectives emerged on what to do with the site and DPW services.

Resident Jay Sorensen said he wanted to keep the site where it is but rebuild it into a workable facility for current needs, citing concerns over the "unintended consequences of placing crucial village resources outside the jurisdiction of our village."

Resident Rosie Braddock and CDA member Jessica Carpenter both felt strongly that regardless of what happens to the DPW building, its historic charm needs to be preserved.

Braddock suggested the board consider nominating the property for the national registry for historic spots, saying it could be eligible for millions of dollars in tax credits and grants.

Trustee Jerry Lynn said many long-time employees at the site are practically begging for a new spot, saying it's undersized and outdated to the point where efficiency is hampered and vehicles frequently need to be repaired.

Their concerns were corroborated by a 2022 evaluation report on the site conducted by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

He said he believed the true historical significance of the building isn't really held in the building itself, with its decorative brickwork, battlemented parapets and turrets.

Instead, he said it represents the community's ability to leverage the services of DPW during the Great Depression to provide work for unemployed residents. In short, its significance lies in the legacy of the staff and the services they've provided since it was built in 1936.

Three trustees voted in favor of the RFP and RFI (President Ann McKaig, Trustee Jerry Lynn and Trustee Matt McGovern), one voted against (Trustee Kathy Stokebrand), one abstained (Trustee Jim Arndorfer) and two were not present (Trustees Eric Couto and Arthur Ircink).

Trustee Arndorfer said he's supportive of redeveloping the site, but he wanted the village to have additional discussions about what to build there.

Trustee Stokebrand voted against the motion based on misgivings she had about the parking lot redevelopment.

Once village staff create the RFI, it will be forwarded directly to the village board for consideration. Because there was no affordable housing component included yet, the CDA will not need to weigh in on the RFI, according to the staff memo.

