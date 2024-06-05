Shorewood explores replacing village-owned parking lots with affordable housing

Three of Shorewood's publicly owned parking lots might soon be transformed into affordable housing developments.

At a special meeting May 30, Shorewood’s village board moved to develop affordable apartments buildings at three lots owned by the village, directing staff to prepare a request for proposals for the following off-street parking lots:

The Village Hall lot, which includes the Shorewood Public Library, at 3900 block of N. Frederick Avenue. Redeveloping this 0.83 acre lot could replace 56 existing off-street parking permits according to a Feb. 7 presentation on Potential Affordable Housing Sites.

The public lot between older multi-unit buildings at 4448-50 N. Oakland Avenue. The 0.35 acre lot could allow for a 4.5 story apartment in place of the existing 49 off-street parking permits, according to the presentation.

The public lot at the Menlo and Oakland intersection, 3595 N. Oakland Ave. The 0.24 acre lot could allow for a 5.5 story building in place of the existing 20 off-street parking permits, according to the presentation.

Efforts to expand affordable housing opportunities in Shorewood and in the suburbs of Milwaukee have been gaining traction for several years, with robust support and engagement from several local officials, including Village President Ann McKaig.

Developing the parking lots is one way the village is looking at utilizing around $2.1 million earmarked for affordable housing, pulled from the village's 2021 unanimously approved extension of TIF 1. Under Wisconsin law, TIFs can be extended up to one year if a municipality uses its final year's increment to benefit affordable housing.

In the agenda memo for the special meeting, staff said a development with any level of affordability would require at least some TID money to fund the project.

The May 30 special board meeting was held alongside the village’s Community Development Authority. While they weren't voting that evening, CDA members weighed in on the parking lots, affordable housing, and the village's public works site ― another property that could be potentially redeveloped.

The board voted 3-1 to put out RFPs for the project, with McKaig, Trustee Jerry Lynn and Trustee Matt McGovern voting yes and Trustee Kathy Stokebrand voting no. Trustee Jim Arndorfer abstained; Trustees Eric Couto and Arthur Ircink were absent.

Why those three parking lots selected?

The parking lots emerged to the forefront of Shorewood's current affordable housing efforts after village staff attended a project pitch session on the topic on Feb. 7 hosted by Wisconsin's Housing and Economic Development Authority, League of Wisconsin Municipalities and the Local Initiatives Support Coalition, which seeks to foster diversity and equity within the commercial real estate industry through the Associates in Commercial Real Estate program.

Five other sites discussed at the Feb. 7 session were the village's historic Department of Public Works site and four privately owned lots.

The resounding message from the session was that the village could develop RFPs with affordability requirements, staff said.

At the May 30 meeting, staff and board members ultimately agreed they're not interested in putting out RFPs for sites the village doesn't already own, since private property owners might not be interested or feel disgruntled if compelled to do so.

That left the village with the three publicly owned lots and the DPW site as potential building locations.

Village also considers moving outdated public works site, building affordable housing there, consolidating with Milwaukee

Aside from the three village-owned parking lots, the Shorewood Department of Public Works site at 3801 N. Morris Blvd. is another potential location for affordable housing.

While the New Deal era facility is quaint and historic, employees and officials agree it's deteriorating.

McKaig said the village is looking to consolidate services with the City of Milwaukee, but because that would take at least a decade, in the meantime the village needs to look for other sites to operate DPW services.

As part of the same May 30 vote, the board also directed village staff to prepare a request for interest and information for a broker or partner who could help find a new public works site.

Parking still a consideration for members of board and public

Most residents and board members at the May 30 meeting agreed diversifying and expanding the village's supply of affordable housing is a priority.

At the same time, Stokebrand pushed for more research on the value those parking lots add to village and what may be lost by getting rid of them.

But Mitchell Auping, who recently joined the CDA, said while information on how parking could change is important, he doesn't think the village should "limit giving people places to live because we're afraid that we won't know where to put their car."

Lynn agreed, saying he'd "hate to lose parking, but the flip side of that is that there is a housing crisis. More housing is necessary and we need to do our part to provide affordable housing."

Several members of the CDA, including Joe LeSage and former trustee Wesley Warren (part of the village board that unanimously voted to use the TID money for affordable housing), said at the very least sending the RFPs out into the world could help paint a picture of the village's options, with regard to development and parking on the lots.

"Getting people in the room who do this might help us outline what we can and frankly, what we can't do in this space," Warren said.

Resident Rosina Bloomingdale urged the village to further ensure any new affordable developments would encompass a wide range of income levels and said the village should set clear parameters in the RFP.

Once village staff draft the RFP, the CDA will convene to weigh recommending it to the board for consideration.

Board also to consider community land trusts ― selling houses without land

Another avenue the village is considering to make housing more affordable is joining a local land trust initiative that would help residents locked out of the homeownership market by selling residential houses − but not the land on which the house sits − to eligible buyers, which lowers the price.

Through Community Land Trusts, such as the MKE CLT and a similar county-led initiative in the works, homeowners lease the land from the land trust and agree to sell the home at a restricted price to keep it more affordable in perpetuity.

No action was taken on the topic, but village staff will soon meet with MKE CLT to learn more and eventually reignite the conversation before the board, according to the agenda memo for the special meeting.

