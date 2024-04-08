Shoreline gas station owner angry after burglary suspect drives away while cops on the scene

The owner of a gas station in Shoreline tells KIRO 7 he’s angry after a burglary suspect drove away from police, as officers couldn’t legally chase after him.

Just after 5 a.m. on April 5, a Shell gas station in the 16500 block of Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline was burglarized.

Surveillance video shows a man in a uHaul truck stop in front of the locked doors, and after he uses a saw to break open a lock, he attempts to pry the door open with a giant crowbar.

He then attaches a chain with a hook to the door and the other end to the uHaul, tearing the front door open.

Video from inside the store shows the man filling a large garbage bag with cigarettes and vapes. He even tries to take a display outside, spilling most of the contents on the sidewalk.

The Shell station owner—who asked not to be identified—told KIRO 7 that he called the police immediately, as he was watching the burglary live via his security cameras.

He told KIRO 7 the police arrived at the gas station as the uHaul was still there. In the video, you can see the man getting into the truck’s passenger side quickly and driving away as red and blue police lights reflect off the gas pumps.

The truck speeds away, and seconds later, a police officer stands by the broken front door.

The owner told KIRO 7 that police could not pursue the suspect because of the current pursuit laws, which he says is frustrating.

He said that he did everything right - he called the police, they were there, and nothing could be done. And insurance won’t cover the $5,000 in damages.

The owner said this break-in was not his first, either. A couple of months ago, someone used a car to ram into the front of the gas station and stole his safe, cigarettes, and more vapes. Total damage was $30,000 and insurance didn’t cover that one either.







