Shoppers flock to Eastern Market for Flower Day

Shoppers got a taste of summer Sunday at Eastern Market's Flower Day, pulling wagons filled with colorful blooms under the beating sun.

Temperatures hit the 80s by midday, with visitors trying to keep cool under hats and umbrellas, while sipping ice-cold lemonades. Despite the heat, the annual event saw its usual high turnout, with visitors buying flowers, produce and vendor goods, shopping at local stores and pausing for a bite to eat at the market's restaurants.

A view of shoppers and vendors at the 2024 Flower Day at Eastern Market in Detroit on May 19.

Smells of sizzling barbeques and carnival food wafted through the air, mixed with the sounds of live music, police whistles directing traffic and vendors shouting out prices.

Vendor Ernest Riley sells custom-made light-up balloons, filled with flowers and other items, at events across the city. Riley has been selling the balloons for five years and appreciates the opportunity to showcase his talents, he said.

"It makes me independent, I can be creative, as you can see, they're different, I can show my artistic ability," Riley said.

Ernest Riley poses with his hand-made balloons at the 2024 Flower Day at Eastern Market in Detroit on May 19.

The surrounding area was crammed full of pedestrian and car traffic as shoppers lined up for their chance to get the market's best offerings.

The event saw the return of Eastern Market regulars like beignets and kettle-cooked popcorn. Among these returning vendors is Detroit Bracelet, with jewelry, clothing, purses, lanyards, backpacks and more, all designed by staff in metro Detroit.

Detroit Bracelet's artisan goods for sale at 2024 Flower Day at Eastern Market in Detroit on May 19.

"It's been great, the weather's been perfect, we're always very busy, people come back every year to see us," said owner Paul Rudy.

Flower Day also provides a starting point for businesses looking to get their feet off the ground.

Alex Block Produce in Romulus sells at local markets as it prepars to settle down in a storefront. The business sells organic produce, including herbs, vegetables and flowers.

"I think it's important to eat organic food and to have organic things and people like it, I mean, you don't want a bunch of sprays and pesticides on the stuff that you're eating," said employee Peter Barachkov, 21, of Romulus. "All natural stuff is good and it makes you feel good when you eat it, it's fun to grow it."

A display of Alex Block Produce's stall at Flower Day at Eastern Market in Detroit on May 19.

The family-run business enjoys working at Eastern Market, especially on Flower Day.

"I think it's really important, it's not too far and we've been coming down here to Detroit for years, so I think it's a lot of fun and I like it here," Barachkov said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Eastern Market welcomes back crowds for annual Flower Day