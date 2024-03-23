Shopper hits alarm, calls police after man opens fire in Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A shopper who stopped by the Cordova Walmart Friday afternoon to pick up some doctor-prescribed compression socks got more than he bargained for when a man opened fire inside the store.

Memphis Police said a former Walmart employee shot a customer near the front of the North Germantown Parkway business after they got into a dispute.

Tamarris Hopkins, 23, was later arrested and charged with criminal attempt second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

One person shot at Cordova Walmart; suspect fled scene, victim critical

Joel Hinojosa said he had just picked up the socks from the pharmacy, grabbed something from the grocery section, and was checking out when he heard at least eight gunshots nearby.

“I saw this lady. She was frightened. She said ‘Oh my God, there’s a shooter, and he’s shooting,'” said Hinojosa. “I didn’t want to turn to see who it was because I was afraid for my safety.”

Hinojosa said his first instinct was to run, get out of the store, and find an emergency exit to activate an alarm.

“I managed to open a door, no luck. I opened a second door, no luck,” he said. “The third door was out this way through the home pharmacy to the outdoor. I opened that door, and I hit the alarm.”

MPD didn’t know how many customers and employees were inside the store when the shots were fired.

Some employees said they were told to evacuate, and others said they ran to the back of the story to shelter in place. One employee said she stayed there for at least 20 minutes and prayed the whole time.

“We prayed for our families. We prayed for us,” she said.

Walmart provided the following statement:

“The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority. We will work closely with local law enforcement through the course of their investigation and refer any additional questions to them.”

Police said right before the shooting, the suspect got into a fight with his girlfriend, and when he fled the scene, he left the girlfriend behind.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

