Shopper Blog: Amherst Elementary student is mini-meteorologist

WEST KNOXVILLE

Amherst Elementary student is mini-meteorologist

Nancy Anderson, Shopper News

Amherst Elementary fifth grader Lennon Kennedy said he got the thrill of a lifetime being the mini-meteorologist for WBIR Channel 10 on Good Friday.

“I got a good review, so I feel like I did a decent job. The studio was awesome, it was very calm,” said Lennon. “I thought I was going to be a nervous wreck, but no, it was calm and everyone was so nice to me. My favorite meteorologist is Rebecca Sweet, and I really wanted to report on the weather with her.”

Lennon Kennedy listens intently to instructions from WBIR Channel 10 morning meteorologist Rebecca Sweet, March 29, 2024.

Mom Alishia Kennedy said he was cool as a cucumber and did an excellent job.

“I could not believe he was so calm and professional. He told morning meteorologist Rebecca Sweet a few things he knew about meteorology. She said she couldn’t believe how good he was on camera.

Lennon Kennedy is ready for his big TV debut as a mini-meteorologist on WBIR Channel 10 on March 29, 2024.

“Abby Ham said he needs to keep his options open and not just do weather. He could be a great news anchor,” Alishia added.

Lennon said he likes meteorology because weather is a big part of Earth. It’s important to know about tornados, hurricanes and just everyday weather.

Lennon Kennedy earned a positive referral from Amherst Elementary School for being kind and working well with others. Dec. 2023.

“It’s an important job that everyone needs. Everyone needs to know about the weather,” said Lennon. “When we learned about the weather in school, I thought it was mesmerizing. Every morning when I wake up, I come down and look at the weather.”

He is a busy young man. When he’s not winning awards for kindness and working well with others, he’s playing basketball or helping with the family business, Darts and Blasters (a mobile Nerf tag experience).

Lennon Kennedy with the WBIR Channel 10 morning news team March 29, 2024. From left: Abby Ham, Raya Quttaineh, Jimmy Kennedy, Lennon Kennedy, Alishia Kennedy, and Rebecca Sweet.

He’s also a member of the WAES club which makes the morning announcements. So he’s no stranger to performing well in front of others.

Lennon has a great business sense. He said his future is with Darts and Blasters and he plans to split ownership with his siblings.

“I plan to split the business, if I’m in charge, between my brothers and sisters. I may sell my share to my brothers and sister so I can pursue acting or meteorology.”

OPINION

Even warriors need a rest

Leslie Snow, Shopper News

Most days, I’m a body in motion. Most days, I jump from task to task without stopping to rest.

I don’t allow myself the time to read a good book or to sit on my back deck enjoying the warmth of the sun.

I don’t watch television in the afternoon or take restorative naps.

I just do what needs to be done until my husband’s arrival in the evening signals the end of my workday.

All that movement feels normal to me. It’s how I operate. It’s all I know. I take 18,000 steps a day then pat myself on the back for my fortitude.

“My bucket is full,” I often say, but I’m not complaining when I say it. Because I have energy to spare. I am a warrior of the sandwich generation. I take care of my children and grandchildren and help my mother and mother-in-law navigate all the changes that come with age.

I host 22 people for brunch without batting an eye. I take my mother-in-law to the doctor then turn around to pick up my grandchildren from school. I say “OK” when my daughter-in-law needs to talk. I say “sure” if my son wants to pop over for a visit. I say “of course” if my mother wants to go for a walk.

I am a woman of yeses.

But over the last few weeks, something has shifted. I feel inexplicably tired and heavy. I still take 18,000 steps a day, but all that movement is draining instead of energizing. I’m exhausted in ways that are unfamiliar to me.

“I’ve reached the end of my energy,” I told my daughter after I dropped off the kids.

“I need to recharge,” I said to my mother over dinner.

“I’m deeply tired,” I declared to my husband.

And in the middle of the night when I was searching for sleep, the truth hit me. My bucket isn’t full right now. It’s empty. All those yeses have taken their toll. I need to find time for myself. I need to slow down. I need to be alone. Because even though I am lucky enough to be surrounded by people I love and enjoy, I recharge by myself. I need to be alone to refill my empty bucket.

So, today, when Jordan called to tell me Elliott was sick and that she had a doctor appointment, I didn’t offer to stay with him.

And when my mother-in-law called to see if I could take her to an appointment in the morning, I asked if her caregiver might be able to take her instead.

They were hard words to utter. “No” felt strange coming out of my mouth after saying “yes” for so long. But I said it anyway. I had to say it. I have to make time for myself so that I can feel like myself again.

This morning, I put my phone on silent and took a long walk with Buttercup. When I got home, I shut myself in my office, away from the rest of the world. I didn’t read in the sun or take a nap, but I soaked up the silence in a way that soothed my frayed edges.

Next week, when the world comes calling, I know I’ll say “yes” again. I’ll go back to running at full speed and taking care of all the people who need me. But for a few days I’m going to turn inward and regroup. Because even a warrior of the sandwich generation gets tired sometimes.

Leslie Snow may be reached at snow column@aol.com.

