Shoplifting trio wanted in multiple counties arrested in Palm Coast after crash, sheriff says

A trio of shoplifters was arrested in Palm Coast Tuesday when their getaway car crashed and wound up partially submerged as they tried to flee from deputies, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Super Target shopping center about 2 p.m. for a call of three people wearing surgical masks who were shoplifting from Bath & Body works and TJ Maxx. An arriving deputy saw two women carrying large shopping bags quickly leaving a store.

The women would later be identified as Amanda Wright, 36, and Tiara Gailyard, 29, both of Jacksonville, according to the sheriff’s office.

When the deputy turned on his emergency lights, the women ran to a white Toyota sedan driven by a man later identified as Gerald Jenkins, 28, also of Jacksonville.

The deputy ordered Jenkins to stop but instead he backed out of the parking spot, “nearly backing over” the deputy, the sheriff’s office stated.

The Toyota then almost struck a car belonging to a witness before speeding away, the sheriff’s office stated.

The Toyota’s tag was covered by a surgical mask, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jenkins drove recklessly eastbound on State Road 100, the sheriff's office stated. Deputies deployed stop sticks, a tire-puncturing device, by the Amoco station near State Road 100 and Interstate 95.

Jenkins tried to avoid the stop sticks by swerving, the sheriff’s office stated, but the Toyota went off the road and careened into a water retention area next to the gas station. The car ended up partially submerged.

Deputies quickly arrested all three suspects.

When deputies searched the car, they found stolen property from the two businesses and merchandise and bags from dozens of other retailers, the sheriff's office stated. They also found a metal magnetic tool used to remove anti-theft devices.

The loot from Palm Coast retail stores was valued at just over $1,836 and included 50 candles from Bath & Body Works.

All three subjects were transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where Jenkins and Wright were being held without bond and Gailyard was being held on $40,000 bond.

Jenkins was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended with knowledge. Jenkins had three active fugitive warrants for his arrest and was wanted in Hillsborough, Marion and Duval counties. Jenkins was wanted for a charge of retail theft $3,000 or more from Hillsborough County, grand theft from Duval County, and grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000 from Marion County. His driver’s license also had multiple suspensions and he only had a Florida ID card.

Wright was charged with shoplifting - grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000, resisting an officer without violence. Wright was also charged with violating probation on a retail theft conviction in Jacksonville in July of 2022

Gailyard was charged with shoplifting - grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000 and resisting an officer without violence. Gailyard was also wanted in St. Johns County on a charge of grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000.

All three were charged with use/possession of anti-shoplifting countermeasure device.

“This thieving trio has been ripping off businesses all across the state, but they made the wrong decision to try that in Flagler County,” said Sheriff Rick Staly in a statement. “With a stack of charges and bags full of stolen merchandise, they earned themselves an all-expenses paid trip to the Green Roof Inn. Roving bands of professional thieves are a big problem for business across Florida. I hope the criminal justice system holds them accountable and sends them off to prison.”

