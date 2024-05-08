Shoplifting suspect fatally shot by Phoenix police officer

A suspected shoplifter died after being shot by a police officer late Tuesday night in central Phoenix.

At around 11:45 p.m., a patrol officer was notified by a convenience store employee about a shoplifting at the business near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street, according to Phoenix police. The employee signaled a pair of nearby individuals as suspects, and the officer proceeded to the area to contact them, police said.

One suspect ran southbound on 35th Avenue while the other, whom the officer pursued, ran eastbound on Roosevelt Street, police said.

As the officer neared the suspect, the man pulled out a handgun and fired in the officer's direction, hitting the police Tahoe multiple times, according to police. The officer fired back and struck the man at least once, police said.

The man was detained and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The second shoplifting suspect was not found and remains outstanding, police said.

Law enforcement officers have shot at least 21 people in Maricopa County so far this year, according to information from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police officer fatally shoots shoplifting suspect