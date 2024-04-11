Shoplifting and retail thefts lead to new law enforcement tactics

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In the ongoing battle against organized retail crime, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is tackling the problem head-on with its latest task force. CSPD’s Organized Retail Crime Unit has had a successful first year, but officers say there is more work to be done.

We have all likely seen retail stores like The Home Depot, Walmart, and Target limiting self-checkout and locking up more merchandise. This is how big box stores are fighting back against retail theft. According to the National Retail Federation, this type of theft costs retailers $100 billion a year. Retail theft is a growing national problem and it’s happening right here in our community.

The reason for forming the (CSPD) Organized Retail Crime Unit came from local retailers themselves, who were experiencing substantial losses because of theft.

“In our community, we’ve had so much retail crime as well as metal thefts where you’re getting catalytic converters stolen, and it has morphed into retail, metal, and pawn because a lot of times when people are stealing retail items, they’re pawning those items at the pawn stores,” Sergeant Gary Tedeschi, Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The police department’s Organized Retail Crime Unit has uncovered extensive criminal operations including a case involving Top Dollar Pawn shops.

“The Top Dollar Pawn case really expanded on all of that coming to light where they were stealing all these items from Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s all of your big box stores and then they were bringing it to the pawn stores to sell it,” Sgt. Tedeschi explained.

In 2023, the task force arrested 20 local repeat offenders. Sgt. Tedeschi said they will often work as teams and have regular locations that they’ll steal from.

“They use a fencing location,” Sgt. Tedeschi explained. “When they steal an item, they’ll take that item to a fence, that’s what we call it, but it’s usually a second-hand store or another business.”

In March of this year, officers responded to a fencing operation involving the Legends and Heroes store at the Citadel and Chapel Hills Malls. According to CSPD, that investigation goes back to 2022 after police got a tip about the Citadel business allegedly taking in stolen property and then reselling it. It was during the investigation police found the link to the other store at the Chapel Hills Mall.

“Back in 2020, just five of the local retail stores were reporting $40 million in shrink or loss to those stores,” Sgt. Tedeschi said. “When you’re looking at $40 million back then compared to now, it’s up to about $100 million, and that’s just here in our city alone.”

The Home Depot continues to be impacted and has hired its own retail crime investigative team to fight back.

“This is a growing issue that we need to take seriously,” Sean Browne, The Home Depot Senior Manager of Organized Retail Crime explained. “We see these losses happen across the board. These are professionals and this is a theft for greed, not a theft for need.”

“These stores are experiencing losses that they’ve never seen before,” Sgt. Tedeschi said.

Sgt. Tedeschi tells FOX21, that organized crime itself is the basic idea of shoplifting to get money, but in this case, it’s not to cover living expenses.

“The majority and I would say 90 to 95% of the prolific offenders we’ve arrested are stealing to support their drug habit. Usually, that is fentanyl,” Sgt. Tedeschi said.

Officers have spoken with fentanyl users suspected of shoplifting who tell them they can’t get off the drug.

“It’s some of the more honest people I think we’ve dealt with in the fact that they’re telling you ‘I’m hooked, and I can’t get off of it, but I know that I can go and steal $150 in Legos to pay for my drugs today,’ we’ve seen lists where it says, wake up, get high, steal, sell to this location, get high again,” Sgt. Tedeschi said.

CSPD reports organized retail crime is not just impacting stores, but also the consumer.

“Any time you have a loss within a retail store, I think a lot of people believe that retail stores can handle that loss or that they’re insured for that loss,” Sgt. Tedeschi explained. “The reality is, they’re not, and when you have $100 million walking out of a certain store that’s lost revenue. That’s lost money for your city, for your taxes.”

The task force continues to fight against organized retail crime, but they need help from the community and lawmakers.

“We need better statutes that can help us because the simple shoplift is not doing it,” Sgt. Tedeschi said.

Other states have felony punishments against organized crime involving theft of retail goods for the purpose of selling them through physical and online retail marketplaces. The local task force is calling on the community to persuade lawmakers to make a change.

“Put pressure to say, we need better statutes for this stuff,” Sgt. Tedeschi explained. “This isn’t just stealing food for them to live, this is supplying a drug habit. This is driving the prices up of our products. This is pushing retailers out of our city, out of our state because they can no longer afford it.”

Anyone can become a victim of organized retail crime, but CSPD has some tips.

“If you’re looking to buy products, a lot of people will go online to either eBay or Facebook Marketplace,” Sgt. Tedeschi explained. “If you’re seeing stuff that’s new in box, it’s more than likely been stolen. So, if you’re seeing a deal that is too good to be true, it probably is.”

