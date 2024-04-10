Shoplifting charges fall in parts of South East

The number of shoplifting offences leading to a prosecution has fallen in parts of the South East over the last five years, despite a rise in recorded crimes.

Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) figures show offences leading to a court appearance fell in Surrey and Sussex between 2019 and 2023.

The provisional data also showed the figure for Kent had risen over the same period.

The National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) said police forces were seeing “positive results” after enacting the Retail Crime Action Plan last October.

The number of offences leading to a first court appearance in Surrey fell by 70% from 794 to 271 between the year ending September 2019 and the same period in 2023.

At the same time the number dropped by 2% (from 1,471 to 1,441) in Sussex and rose by 37% in Kent (from 2,234 to 3,070).

Official data shows recorded shoplifting offences grew by a third across the three counties in the same period.

Kent Police said it was working in partnership with businesses, including the One Maidstone Business Improvement District, giving officers a direct line to security guards and CCTV cameras.

Ch Insp Mark Mclellan, said it was “not necessarily” always in the public interest to press charges.

“If it’s a one off, we’ll look at a community resolution,” he said, but added the force sought to press charges for repeat offenders.

“If we don’t deal with the crime, then they’ll just keep doing it.”

In Sussex, director of garden centre chain Tates' of Sussex, Benjamin Tate, said it had been subject to more than 50 shoplifting incidents since January.

He said Sussex Police had been “proactive” in requesting evidence and described its work as “very positive”.

Surrey Police said it had “renewed” its focus on tackling the crime, including through uniformed patrol and deploying plain clothes officers at shoplifting hotspots.

Sussex Police said civil orders and community resolutions could be used to bring about “behavioural change” in offenders.

