Shop These Presidents Day Deals For Maximum Savings

Presidents Day is an ideal time to stock up on any expensive but much-needed (or wanted) items. Retailers online and in stores planned massive sales starting Monday to celebrate the holiday and the day off from work. Some of the discounts available were much better than other holiday sales, with larger discounts available than even Black Friday. The list below details some of the best Presidents Day deals on the market.

Best Buy: The electronics giant offers discounts of up to 25 percent off major appliances including washer and dryer sets, refrigerators and HD and smart televisions.

Macy’s: The retailer is giving out a savings pass for Presidents Day, available to print or use online with the given code. The coupon is good for an extra 15 percent off most sale and clearance items.

JC Penney: Several deals are offered at JC Penney Monday, including free shipping anywhere on purchases over 99 dollars. The online sale offers a discount of 30 percent off a purchase of $100 or more or 25 percent off anything under $100. An additional “Red Zone Clearance” sale has discounts of up to 70 percent off both in store and online.

Home Depot: The home improvement retailer has big sales on electric and gas stoves from makers like Samsung and Whirlpool. Included in the sale are dishwashers, washing machines and other large appliances.

Sears: Sears’ Presidents Day sale spans from Feb. 11 to Feb. 24, offering up to 40 percent off on Kenmore appliances, 60 percent off on mattresses, 30 percent off on vacuums, 50 percent off on tools and 50 percent off on jeans. Members also get an additional $10 in points when they spend $50 on qualifying purchases.

Dell: The computer maker has deals on both laptop and desk deals. Laptops are available for as low as $279, and models including Inspiron and XPS are included in the sales. The deals begin at 11 a.m. EST Monday.

Ashley Furniture Home Store: The retailer is offering up to 25 percent off in-store offers or five years no interest on purchases made with an Ashley Advantage credit card. There are also offers on five piece room packages and mattresses for sale with eight years no interest.

Overstock.com: Overstock has deals of up to 70 percent off, plus additional savings on certain items. Included in the sale are rugs, bedding and bath, dining room and bedroom furniture, garden and patio furniture, home goods and jewelry.

