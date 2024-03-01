Shop owner adds THC to Oreo ice cream, feds say. It was sold to unsuspecting customers

A man laced Oreo-flavored ice cream with THC — marijuana’s main psychoactive ingredient — and stored the batch inside a freezer of a New Hampshire cafe, federal prosecutors said.

The ice cream was sold to customers who were unaware of the additional ingredient at Roots Café in Newmarket, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire.

A child was among several customers who showed up to hospitals with symptoms of dizziness, weakness and rapid heart rates after eating Angelo’s Amore brand of ice cream in March 2023, according to the Newmarket Police Department, McClatchy News previously reported.

The juvenile, along with the other customers, tested positive for THC, police said.

According to Roots Café, the restaurant was not involved in making Angelo’s Amore ice cream, the restaurant said in a March 24 Facebook statement.

Marc Flore, the 43-year-old Maine resident accused of adding THC to coffee-Oreo batch, was indicted on one count of tampering with consumer products, prosecutors said in a Feb. 29 news release.

Information regarding his legal representation wasn’t immediately available on March 1. Direct contact information for Flore also wasn’t available.

Flore was the owner of the Angelo’s Amore ice cream shop located in Newmarket, Seacoastonline reported in June 2020.

He told the newspaper he established the business to produce flavors that he worked on for a decade.

Angelo’s Amore provided ice cream to Roots Café, according to the restaurant’s Facebook statement.

Now the business is listed as permanently closed on Google.

On March 24, police said the Food and Drug Administration was investigating the reports of illnesses linked to the shop’s ice cream.

At the time, Roots Café “forfeited” the remaining ice cream inside its restaurant for testing, according to police.

“We cannot believe or understand how this happened,” the cafe said at the time.

It’s unclear why Flore added THC to the ice cream, according to prosecutors, as they didn’t offer potential motives.

All the customers who ate the laced batch and checked into a hospital for treatment last year, including the child, recovered from feeling ill, police said. One person was monitored at the hospital overnight.

New Hampshire is the only New England state where marijuana hasn’t been legalized for adult use.

The active cannabis component, THC, comes from the marijuana plant’s leaves and flowering parts, according to MedlinePlus.

It’s known to produce feelings of euphoria, with other common side effects including sedation, confusion and dry mouth. For some people, its psychoactive effects, such as hallucinations, dysphoria, and paranoia, can be “intolerable,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

If Flore is convicted on one count of tampering with consumer products, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000, prosecutors said.

Newmarket, New Hampshire, is about 60 miles north of Boston.

