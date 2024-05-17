Shootout disrupts Tacoma neighborhood after group attacked at city park, police say

A group of people at Tacoma’s Sheridan Park was targeted by a drive-by shooter this week, sparking return fire, police said.

An individual or individuals inside a vehicle drove by the park near South Sheridan Avenue and South 25th Street shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday and shot at the group. Some people in the park were armed and fired back. There have been no reported injuries, but some residents of the neighborhood complained of property damage from bullets, Tacoma Police Department detective William Muse told The New Tribune on Thursday.

Muse said it appeared it was not a random attack, suggesting that the group at the park was targeted. None of the victims have come forward to speak to police. Police have not identified any suspects.

If anyone was at the park when the shooting happened, they are asked to contact the Tacoma Police Department or file a report on South Sound 911.