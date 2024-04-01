Shooting in Walmart leaves man dead and 9-year-old girl wounded, Georgia cops say

Gunshots fired inside a Walmart over Easter weekend killed one store patron and wounded a child, according to Georgia investigators.

It happened around 10 p.m. — an hour before closing — Friday, March 29, at the Walmart in the Fayette Pavilion shopping center, according to City of Fayetteville Public Safety. Fayetteville is about a 25-mile drive south from Atlanta.

A motive has not been released, but investigators say the shooting was not random. The shots were fired “inside the Walmart store entryway,” officials said.

“Tragically, 19-year-old Antavius Holton of Riverdale, GA, succumbed to injuries,” police said in a March 30 news release. “A stray bullet incidentally struck a 9-year-old female juvenile. The juvenile’s injuries have been determined to be non-life-threatening.”

Her identity has not been released.

A 19-year-old man has been named a suspect and remained at large as of April 1, “wanted for murder and aggravated assault,” police said.

He fled the store in a vehicle that was later found abandoned, police said.

“Anyone who sees (the suspect) is urged to call 911 immediately and to not approach the subject. (He) is assumed to be armed,” police said.

Investigators have not said if the suspects and victims knew each other.

