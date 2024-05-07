Shooting victim testifies, then is shot at by same man after court, Tennessee cops say

A man testified against his accused shooter, then was shot at by the same man as he was leaving court, Tennessee police said.

Tavious Wilson was facing an aggravated assault charge, but now the 19-year-old is also charged with attempted first-degree murder, retaliation for past action, and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to Shelby County court records.

McClatchy News could not immediately locate his current attorney’s contact information.

On Jan. 10, the shooting survivor told officers that he was at his apartment with his sister and her boyfriend, Wilson, the Memphis Police Department wrote in an arrest affidavit.

He said he went to his sister’s room to speak with her and heard whispering inside. As he opened the door, Wilson pulled a gun on him, according to police.

The man ran from the room as Wilson followed and shot at him multiple times, hitting him in the leg and torso, police said.

Wilson was arrested and posted $10,000 bond, records show.

The witness testified against Wilson at a preliminary hearing on May 2, he told Memphis police.

His mother picked him up from the courthouse afterward, then he drove her home and dropped her off, police said. As he was leaving her apartment complex, he told officers he noticed Wilson’s vehicle following him and immediately called 911.

He drove around trying to lose Wilson, but the other man was able to catch up, police said. Wilson pulled up, rolled down his window, and shot at the victim’s vehicle before fleeing, according to police.

He told police the gunshots sounded like they came from a machine gun, police wrote in the affidavit.

Wilson was booked in Shelby County jail the next day, records show.

