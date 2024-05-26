Shooting victim remembered during candlelight vigil

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now)– Despite moving locations twice, family and friends turned out Saturday night to remember John Phipps.

Loved ones held a candlelight vigil in the parking lot of the Greenbelt Metro Station to remember 22-year-old Phipps, who was killed during the early morning hours of May 19, during a car meet-up in a Marlboro Pike shopping center parking lot.

“He was always, like, the most mellow, laid back, mellow guy,” said Eddie Leaman, a cousin. “He’s just a good person.”

Investigators with the Prince George’s County Police Department said 22-year-old Raheem Adams, of Stafford, Va., fired the shots that claimed Phipps’ life.

Police in Virginia arrested Adams on Wednesday.

We don’t know if he has been brought back to Maryland.

“Stuff like this, it’s unacceptable for this to happen,” said Kris Leaman, another cousin. “It never should have happened. He was taken too soon.”

Investigators do not believe Adams targeted Phipps, but a driver who got too close to him.

“I’m sure he’s going to get justice,” said Jeff Watt, a friend. “But, he stil gets to live the rest of his life, whether it’s in a cell of wherever. My best friend is not coming back.”

Organizers said Prince George’s County Police told them they could not have the gathering in the county.

The parking lot belongs to Metro, which allowed the gathering. Prince George’s County Police did not respond to requests to comment.

