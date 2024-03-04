Shooting victim’s mother relieved by guilty verdict in Tavon Macklin case

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeri Radcliff can’t help but wonder that if somebody would have been tracking down her son’s eventual killer in late 2020 and early 2021, her boy might be alive today. ”Tavon Macklin, the one who shot my son, he cut off his ankle bracelet in December, nobody was out looking for him,” Radcliff said. “Maybe if they would have, my son would still be here.” Macklin was found in violation of his home detention, finishing up a 2016 armed robbery conviction, when he was on the loose to cut a murderous swath across Indianapolis in winter 2021. His first victim was Jeri’s son, Justin White, on Jan. 17, 2021. https://cbs4indy.com/news/shooting-victims-mother-relieved-by-guilty-verdict-in-tavon-macklin-case/

