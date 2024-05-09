Shooting victim found on side of road: Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating after a shooting victim was found with several gunshot wounds on the side of the road.

The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday near E. 55th Street and McBride Avenue.

Police found several shell casings in the road.

The victim was transported from the scene by EMS. It wasn’t immediately clear what kind of condition they were in and there has been no word on suspects.

