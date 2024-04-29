Shooting victim who was dropped off at Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday evening is flown to Shock Trauma

A shooting victim was dropped off at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Westminster on Sunday evening, Maryland State Police said.

The victim was dropped off by an unknown person shortly after 6 p.m. and then flown by a state police helicopter to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

State Police also said that due to police activity, all lanes are currently closed near the 4900 block of Hanover Pike in Manchester, about 13 miles away from the sheriff’s office.