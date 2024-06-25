Shooting under investigation in Monroe, police say

The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Monday night.

The incident occurred on the 400 block of North Secrest Avenue.

ALSO READ: Teen arrested in slaying of 14-year-old CMS student

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

VIDEO: Teen arrested in slaying of 14-year-old CMS student







