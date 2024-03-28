Shooting under investigation in Lincoln County, police say

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Wednesday night.

Deputies said they were dispatched to Rolling Hills Lane just before 6:30 p.m.

At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was then taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to deputies.

Deputies said they spoke with a possible suspect, but it is unknown if any charges have been filed.

