Shooting threat made to elementary school in Rockledge not credible, law enforcement says

A shooting threat made to a Rockledge elementary school Thursday evening was deemed not credible, according to Brevard Public Schools officials.

The threat, sent via email to Brevard Public Schools employees, stated that a shooting would take place Friday at Hans Christian Andersen Elementary Elementary School in Rockledge.

While the threat was deemed not credible by law enforcement, extra security was at the school Friday, according to the district.

Investigators spoke with the family and the juvenile who supposedly sent the email, who were cooperative and had no knowledge of the message, a district statement said. Law enforcement was continuing to investigate who sent the email Friday morning.

