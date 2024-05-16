Shooting suspect has trial date

May 16—CATLETTSBURG — An 18-year-old attempted murder suspect has a trial date on the calendar.

Mediation was unsuccessful recently in the case of Malackhi D. Mullins, of Ashland, who has been charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment. Mullins is suspected of pulling the trigger in the August 2023 shooting of a young male in the Belmont Street 2000 block vicinity.

Boyd County Circuit Judge John Vincent offered late-summer dates in August and September, and then October. Ultimately, he and Alea Hipes, Mullins's public defender, agreed on a Nov. 12 trial date. Hipes favored scheduling it further out "to play it safe," she said.

Mullins, who is a Boyd County Detention Center inmate, is set to appear via videoconference in circuit court again on July 18 for a pre-trial conference.

According to Ashland Police Department, Mullins turned himself in to authorities following a two-day manhunt in August 2023.

Kaitelynn J. Kackley, 20, also remains jailed stemming from the same incident. Police said Kackley fled the scene of the shooting with Mullins. She has been indicted on the charge of facilitation to commit attempted murder.

(606) 326-2664 — asnyder@dailyindependent.com