Shooting suspect indicted on manslaughter charges in New Year's Eve death

Mar. 25—A 26-year-old Manchester man who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend in their shared apartment on New Year's Eve has been indicted on manslaughter charges.

Tyler Cook was charged with manslaughter for recklessly causing the death of Sophia Bonfiglio, 26, after he allegedly shot her with a handgun. He faces a second charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for engaging in conduct resulting in the discharge of a firearm inside the apartment the couple shared on Amherst Street, according to court documents. Both charges are felonies..

If found guilty, he could face up to 37 years in prison.

On Dec. 31 about 2 p.m., Manchester police were called to 274 Amherst Street for reports of a shooting and found Bonfiglio suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. She was transported to Elliot Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Her cause of death was ruled a homicide and her manner of death was a single gunshot wound to the torso.

At the time of her death, Cook and Bonfiglio were preparing to move back to her hometown on Cape Cod for her to attend nursing school. In a statement to the media, her family said they were never worried for Bonfiglio's safety or her relationship with Cook.

The police affidavit remains sealed and no additional details have been released in the case. Cook has remained held on preventive detention at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections since his arraignment on Jan. 2.

In February, Cook's attorney, Leif Becker, on behalf of Cook, asked for a bail hearing to consider his release, arguing he was not a threat to the public but, in an agreement with the court, a mental health evaluation was ordered instead.

He was evaluated by Greater Manchester Mental Health for involuntary emergency admission to Manchester Hospital, according to court records. The results of his evaluation, which took place between Feb. 13 and Feb. 15, have not been made public.

Cook will appear at Hillsborough County Superior Court North for a dispositional conference on April 25 at 9 a.m.