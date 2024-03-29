Shooting suspect arrested, 2nd person chased by K9 in Pierce County

A car associated with a woman who shot her boyfriend in Graham was spotted in South Hill last Friday, and the events led to a K9 chase of another person just moments later.

The patrol sergeant, who saw the car, followed it through a shopping complex and back out onto the road.

As they neared a red light, the driver of the car drove onto the shoulder, passed several other cars, and ran the red light.

The sergeant chased after the car, noticing the passenger throwing a gun into a ditch.

Eventually, the car slowed down for traffic in the 8300 block of 160th Street East, where the passenger jumped out and ran away.

The driver got out of the car and was taken into custody.

Soon, a Puyallup Police officer and his K9 Ice arrived to track the passenger, who was hiding in a shed nearby.

Deputies also went back to find the gun that was thrown into a ditch.

The driver, a 36-year-old woman, was booked into jail on charges of assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and eluding. Her bail was set at $200,000.

She also had warrants on two other cases, involving domestic violence involving another victim.

The passenger, a 29-year-old man, was charged with assault, hit-and-run, and obstruction. His bail was set at $5,000.