Shooting in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen kills man

A man was killed in an early morning shooting in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen area.

Police responded to the 800 block of East Maryland Avenue about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday after 911 calls — some people reported shots fired and some also reported hearing someone yelling for help, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot injuries in the back parking lot of an apartment building at Maryland and Mendota avenues. St. Paul Fire Department medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police set up a perimeter and searched the area for possible suspects, whom they didn’t find. The police department has been looking for evidence and witnesses, and investigators are working to determine who is responsible.

“We’re just beginning the process of trying to determine what led to his death,” Ernster said Wednesday morning.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

The police department plans to release the victim’s name after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms his identity.

There have been 12 homicides in St. Paul this year; there were 17 during the same period last year. Forty-three people have been injured in shootings in St. Paul this year; 53 had been hurting in shootings as of this time last year, according to the police department.

In recent instances in St. Paul, there have been shots fired with no one injured, but police have recovered “tens of cases” at scenes, and homes and vehicles have been struck, Ernster said. Reports of shots fired are down 10 percent year-over-year in St. Paul, police said.

Around the U.S., murder decreased by 26 percent in the first three months of this year compared to the same three months in 2023, according to recently released preliminary information from the FBI.

Related Articles