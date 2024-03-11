Shooting in St. Paul apartment building leads to SWAT team response
A shooting in a St. Paul apartment building led to a SWAT team response early Monday.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 3 a.m. in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. They found a man in a building in the 1100 block of Westminster Street who was shot in the back, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman.
Paramedics took the man to Regions Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, according to Ernster.
Police searched for a suspect and the department’s SWAT team responded to the apartment building, making announcements for a person to exit. The team searched the building and didn’t find a suspect, Ernster said.
No one was under arrest as of Monday morning.
“We do not believe this is a random incident and the investigation is active and ongoing,” Ernster said.
