Shooting spree, multiple victims hospitalized: Local PD

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The Euclid Police Department said it’s investigating multiple shootings that occurred at 3:50 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, the shootings happened at a private business in the 19500 block of St. Clair Ave., during a large “social gathering.”

Police also said, five adults were transported by ambulance to area hospitals for treatment and four of them had gunshot wounds. One other person sustained injuries during the incident.

“It is possible that other injured victims left the scene before police arrived,’ law enforcement said.

Euclid police said anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Euclid Police Department at 216-731-1234 or the Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.

Police said none of the victims had life-threatening injuries and no arrests have been made.

