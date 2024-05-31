Shooting in South Nashville sends two to area hospitals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Dispatch confirmed a shooting in South Nashville Thursday night. At least two people were transported to area hospitals.

Dispatch added that the scene on Linbar Drive is still active. They stated that one patient was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center while the other patient was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Dispatch did not provide any information on their condition.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

