Shooting simulators to be included in Fresno County Sheriff event

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An educational event will be held in Fresno for the Carry Concealed Weapons Awareness Day on Saturday, giving community members resources to provide safety to their families.

The event is going to be held by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the United States Concealed Carry Association, which representatives will speak about the resources they provide to their members such as safety courses, home practice print-outs, concealed carry magazines, educational books and more.

The event, deputies say, will include firearms simulator training, a K-9 Unit, a Bounce House, food trucks, free cotton candy and Sno-Cones, and other family-friendly events. Some of the speakers will include Sheriff John Zanoni (from 11 a.m. to noon), CCW Coordinator Kevin Draughon, Dave Jeffers and Kelly Wells from the USCCA, Wilson Law Firm Attorney Roger Wilson, Todd Cotta with the Kings Gun Center and more.

The meeting will cover topics such as concealed weapons permits, the California Senate Bill 2, and Second Amendment Rights and will include a raffle with a chance to win assisted firearms, apparel and more, according to sheriff’s officials.

The event will give visitors access to a certified USCCA instructor, face time with educated and experienced local law enforcement, opportunities to ask questions, access to fun activities for the family, and food.

However, sheriff’s officials warn the event is not a class to obtain a concealed carry weapons (CCW) permit, and per Penal Code 171B, since the event is at a law enforcement facility, no firearms and/or weapons are allowed on the premises. This also applies to CCW holders.

CBS47 Brian Dorman interviewed CCW Coordinator Kevin Draughon and Dave Jeffers with the USCCA to give some information regarding CCW for those who might not be able to make it to the event. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

The event is free to attend, registration is not required and it will held at 1129 N. Armstrong Ave., in Fresno on June 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, click here.

