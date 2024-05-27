The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating an afternoon shooting that left one person injured at the Sheetz convenient store on Raeford Road, according to a police spokesperson Sunday evening.

“Upon arrival officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, and the victim was transported to Cape Fear” Valley Medical Center, said Rickelle L. Harrell, a department spokesperson, in an email.

Yellow police tape blocked off both entrances to Sheetz at at 6410 Raeford Road just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Just before 4 p.m., entrances to the store at 6410 Raeford Road were blocked by yellow caution tape, and the parking lot was nearly empty; three to four Fayetteville Police vehicles were parked in the lot.

No further details were provided. The investigation is active, Harrell said.

Sheetz spokesman: Incident was outside store

Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz, said in a statement: “Earlier today, our location along Raeford Road in Fayetteville was closed after an incident occurred outside the store. At Sheetz, the safety and security of our customers and employees, both inside and outside our stores, is our highest priority. Sheetz is working with the Fayetteville Police Department as they investigate this incident. We expect that this store location will reopen later this evening and apologize for any inconvenience to our customers.”

Opinion Editor Myron B. Pitts can be reached at mpitts@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3559.

Police vehicles sit in the parking lot at Sheetz on 6410 Raeford Road just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Yellow police tape blocked off both entrances.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Shooting at Sheetz in Fayetteville injures 1, closes store