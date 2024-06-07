Shooting sends man to Fresno hospital. Victim was shot in the stomach, deputies say

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Thursday night.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 9 p.m. on the 3800 block of N. Hayes Avenue.

Deputies arrived and found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK, deputies said.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting, deputies said.

Deputies were investigating the shooting in an open field, but said the victim was being uncooperative.

Suspect description is not known, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.