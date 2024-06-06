Shooting at Seattle's Garfield High School: Who is the suspect?

SEATTLE - A 17-year-old student was shot and killedThursday afternoon at Seattle's Garfield High School and police are searching for the suspect.

At about 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near 400 23rd Avenue South and found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.

According to investigators, there was an altercation on school grounds and the victim tried to break up the fight before the shooting.

Police haven't identified the suspected shooter but said the suspect was a "high school-aged male," who ran away from the scene and was not found.

Surveillance camera near Garfield High School captured the moment a teenager was shot. (Surveillance image provided to FOX 13 Seattle)

FOX 13 obtained a surveillance image of the suspect and victim.

The suspect in the image was seen wearing a red hooded jacket, and what appeared to be light colored pants or light jeans. The suspect was also seen wearing white shoes.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crime tip line immediately at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

