Shooting Saturday at Panama City apartment complex wounds one person. Resident arrested

PANAMA CITY − One person was injured in a shooting over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Panama City Police Department, the incident happened Saturday evening at the Henry Kirkland Apartments, 261 N. Everitt Ave. in Panama City.

Officers responded to find a male victim with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Ricardo Hayes, 25, a a resident of the apartment complex, on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to the release.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

