1 Dead, 3 Injured After Student Opens Fire At Washington State High School

One student is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at Freeman High School in Rockford, Washington, on Wednesday morning.

Three teenage students are being treated for serious injuries at Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer told reporters outside the high school. Officials said that another victim, a student whose age has not been confirmed, was fatally shot in the head while trying to stop the suspect from carrying out the shooting.

The suspect, a male student, is currently detained at the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon that the suspect entered campus with two firearms and began shooting in a hallway on the second floor of the school.

The suspect “came to school armed, entered the school, proceeded to take his weapons out. At that point, he attempted to fire one weapon ― it jammed,” Knezovich told reporters. “He went to his next weapon. A student walked up to him, engaged him, and that student was shot. That student did not survive.”

Knezovich said the student who first approached the suspect “tried to walk up and tell him that this isn’t what you want to do.”

The suspect went on to shoot three more students, all whom were taken to the hospital in serious condition, before a school staff member apprehended him.

Our hearts are broken by the events at Freeman High School this morning. Spokane Mayor David Condon

Cory Therman, a senior at the high school, told local news station KREM News 2 that she saw the suspect holding a gun in the hallway right before the shooting.

“When I walked past him, he was just standing there with no expression,” Therman told the station. After she passed him, Therman said she heard three gunshots and ran away with other students.

Another student, 14-year-old Elisa Vigil, told KREM News 2 that she saw a girl get shot in the back. Vigil said she crouched down, held hands and prayed with the girl.

“He had his pistol. His face was completely passive. He shot someone in the head,” Vigil told The Spokesman-Review of the suspect. “I crouched down in the hall. I looked up and a girl screamed, ‘Help me, help me, help me.’ The hall was empty. She was shot in the back. I looked to my right, and there was a boy and he was shot in the head.”

Three hundred students and faculty members in school at the time of the shooting will need to be interviewed, law enforcement officials told reporters. Freeman High School is a relatively small school with 327 students and 16 full-time teachers, according to The Spokesman-Review.

Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s identity.

Michael Harper, 15, told The Spokesman-Review that he was a close friend of the shooter. He described the suspect as “nice” and “weird” but said he “never really seemed like that person who had issues.” Harper also told the newspaper that the shooter had given his friends handwritten notes that indicated he was planning to do “something stupid.”

“He made a note,” Harper told The Spokesman-Review. “I didn’t get mine, but my friends got theirs. I read one of my friends’ and it said he was going to do something stupid. He took it to a counselor.”

The shooting prompted the Spokane Public School District to put all campuses on lockdown at around 10:30 a.m. local time. The lockdown was lifted almost an hour later.

#Frreman School Shooting-MiddleSchool & Elementary on lock down. Multiple DeputiesOfficers/Medical @ scene. Safety of students #1 PRIORITY — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) September 13, 2017

Shortly after the shooting, a junior at the high school tweeted a picture from nearby Freeman Elementary School, where many of the students had fled. In the photo, students can be seen crouched on the floor.

At Freeman elementary currently. I am a junior, evacuated from the high school. At least 4 shots. pic.twitter.com/RnGbbbahbK — Christina️ (@TheChristinaXX) September 13, 2017

A parent told KREM 2 News that elementary school students had been scheduled to use the high school facilities the morning of the shooting.

In a statement, Spokane Mayor David Condon called the incident a “horrendous tragedy.”

“Our hearts are broken by the events at Freeman High School this morning. This is a terrible day for the students, parents, teachers administrators and the rest of the close-knit community,” Condon said.