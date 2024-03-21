Shooting reported at Terrasol apartments in Phoenix
Police are investigating a shooting near 48th Street and Roosevelt. FOX 10's Dominique Newland reports.
Police are investigating a shooting near 48th Street and Roosevelt. FOX 10's Dominique Newland reports.
Reddit will go public on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The platform has been around since 2005, but it gained increased recognition during the meme frenzy in 2021.
Hyundai, Kia and Genesis recall a combined 147,100 U.S. vehicles over a damaged charging unit that could lead to a loss of vehicle power.
Reviewers say this 'very powerful' dust-zapper will 'leave the floors spotless.'
Betts hit a career high 39 home runs in 2023 for the Dodgers and finished second in NL MVP voting.
Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro are 28 percent off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale. The $180 price tag is a new all-time low for the earbuds.
Relieved investors continued to celebrate the Federal Reserve's signal that it will delay but not slow rate cuts.
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Round tips off today.
The biggest news stories this morning: Watch the first human Neuralink patient control a computer, Glassdoor reportedly attaches real names to anonymous accounts, Peacock’s 2024 Paris Olympics coverage includes enhanced multiview options.
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Round tips off today.
Startups in Europe, faced with an ongoing economic slowdown in the region, continue to struggle on the fundraising front. Meanwhile, European VCs that are hedging their bets by growing their focus on startups that either have a global/U.S. play in mind -- or are in the U.S. already -- are seeing a lot of interest from LPs. TechCrunch has learned exclusively that Frontline Ventures has raised $200 million across two funds, named Frontline Growth and Frontline Seed, to keep making bets across the pond.
Silence wants to shake things up when it comes to climate tech investment. This new angel-style VC firm has already raised $35 million and plans to make dozens of small investments in climate startups to help them apply the tech startup playbook. The Silence team is led by Borja Moreno de los Rios who acts as a solo general partner for Silence’s original fund.
The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X's simplified styling, warm and comfortable interior and increased efficiency will be incorporated in a future production vehicle in 2025.
With the new top-up launch, the social network said that there are also limits to the number of upgrades developers can purchase. Developers with basic tier are capped at 10 top-ups and developers with pro tier are capped at 5 top-ups per month.
Will Tua have a new target in OBJ next season?
Sabalenka is slated to compete Thursday against her best friend, Paula Badosa.
Colorado was the only school to give Jaylyn Sherrod a Power Five offer out of high school. Four years later, the senior guard has helped turn the once-struggling program around.
Reddit priced its stock on Wednesday at $34 a share, the top of the anticipated range, a signal that investors are excited about the company's IPO on Thursday. Excluding employee stock options, the 19-year old company’s valuation will start at $5.4 billion, a far cry from its last private market value of $10 billion, set in August 2021, the top of the last tech markets boom. The stock, which is the most anticipated offering of the year so far, will debut on New York Stock Exchange on Thursday with the ticker symbol “RDDT.”
Neuralink has shared a brief public demo of the brain-computer interface (BCI) in action with a human patient.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the second base position heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
This is an odd story out of Minnesota.