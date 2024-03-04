Shooting reported at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon. Police on the scene

St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon was surrounded by police late Sunday evening after a shooting was reported.

Police cars from multiple agencies lined the streets near the intersection of Ashland Avenue and Old Collinsville Road. The bowling center is at 5950 Old Collinsville Road.

On the scene, a glass side door of the south side of St. Clair Bowl appears to be shattered. An officer was guarding the side door, with other officers at the scene as well. A welcome sign inside was turned on its side.

No other information is available at this time about the incident.

O’Fallon Police Department is investigating. Other departments also responded, including the Illinois State Police.

