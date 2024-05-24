Shooting reported at Oakland’s Skyline High School graduation, witnesses say

(KRON) — There was a heavy police presence at Skyline High School in Oakland on Thursday night as the school celebrated its graduation. The Oakland Police Department said there was a shooting with multiple victims.

Video from the scene (above) showed several police vehicles at the school with their lights flashing.

According to witnesses, the shots were heard after the ceremony ended, prompting people to run for safety.

Skyline High School is located at 12250 Skyline Blvd.

KRON4 is working to get more information. Stay tuned to this story.

