Shooting reported near Harrison Township gas station

Police are investigating a shooting near a Harrison Township gas station Friday night.

Around 8:00 p.m. Dayton police were called to reports of someone shot at the BP near Salem and Wentworth avenues, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

While the address appears to be in Harrison Township, Dayton police responded to the call.

Photos from the scene show multiple cruisers on scene and a medic.

Crime scene tape also surrounds the gas station parking lot and a silver car.

In a 911 call, a man tells dispatchers a woman pulled up and

“This woman has been shot we are at Salem and Wentworth!” the man tells dispatchers.

The man later confirms the woman was shot in the leg.

Our News Center 7 crew saw a woman being transported by medics.

Police on the scene were unable to provide any further information.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.