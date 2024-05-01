1 dead after shooting inside local home; homicide investigation launched

A man is dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5, around 3 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the first block of West Norman Avenue for reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man dead inside of the home, according to Sgt. Creigee Coleman with Dayton Police Department.

The homeowner was on scene and is being interviewed by homicide detectives, Coleman said.

At this time, police said the homeowner is not considered a suspect.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-2677 (333-COPS).

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.