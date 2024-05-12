Shooting reported at central Ohio Amazon facility

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a shooting at an Amazon facility in West Jefferson allegedly shot a Columbus police officer after a pursuit into the west side of the city.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, multiple 911 calls were made reporting shots fired inside the Amazon building on the 6400 block of State Route 29 in West Jefferson at approximately 4:42 p.m.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, the suspect shot a Columbus police officer after a pursuit in west Columbus at approximately 6:08 p.m., about a 15-20 minute drive from the Amazon facility. The suspect also suffered from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said no injuries were reported at the Amazon facility.

Police officials respond to an active shooter call at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in West Jefferson on Sunday, May 12, 2024. (JACKIE GILLIS/NBC4)

