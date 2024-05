MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Raleigh.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Timberline Drive at 9:30. An adult male was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police has no suspect information, Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Memphis murders and homicides 2024

