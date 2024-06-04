Shooting in Raleigh injures 4 people; 3 in critically wounded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are injured after a shooting in Raleigh on Monday night, police say.

At 7:28 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Powers Road regarding a shots fired complaint.

Officers were unable to find the victims but were told that four arrived by private vehicle at Methodist North.

Three of those victims are said to be in critical condition.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.