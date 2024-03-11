Shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood damages car, injures man, police say

Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood.

Officers were sent to Wilbur Street and Grogran Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday because of a nine-round ShotSpotter alert.

Officers found a crashed vehicle with multiple bullet holes, then found a man shot in the finger nearby.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Princess Kate apologizes for ‘confusion’ over photo that was recalled by news agencies Russell Wilson indicates he plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers Reserve Twp. police issue warning after reports of drivers sneaking through road closure VIDEO: 1 person injured when SUV crashes into building along West Liberty Avenue DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts