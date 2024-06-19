Shooting in Pawtucket puts one young man in the hospital and another in police custody

PAWTUCKET – A 19-year-old with several gunshot wounds was in critical condition Wednesday morning and a 20-year-old who was involved in the shooting faced charges, according to city police.

The 19-year-old was shot after he left a store near the corner of West Avenue and Jefferson Street, where police found shell casings and blood Tuesday afternoon, said Pawtucket Detective Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis.

Investigators determined that two attackers had arrived at the scene together, and one of them opened fire on the teen just after he left the store, Georgitsis said.

The two suspects, he said, climbed into a vehicle and rode away, continuing to shoot as they fled.

The man who was shot had friends at the scene who took him to a hospital, Georgitsis said.

License plate-reading camera used in search for shooter, police say

Police went to the scene at about 2:45 p.m., Georgitsis said. Investigators obtained a vehicle description, he said.

With assistance from a license plate-reading camera system in the Flock network and coordination with other police in the region, the investigation progressed toward an arrest, according to Georgitsis`.

A Flock camera is mounted at the intersection of Broad and Exchange streets in Pawtucket.

Providence police tracked down the vehicle in Providence and detained three people for questioning, including a 20-year-old Pawtucket man who was arrested.

He was charged with felony assault, carrying out a drive-by shooting, firing a gun in a crime of violence, carrying a pistol without a license and firing in a compact area.

His arraignment was expected later on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Police make arrest in Pawtucket street-corner shooting