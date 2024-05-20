Shooting at park off of Highway 90 in the Longs, SC area wounds three. One shot in head

A shooting at a popular Wampee-area park off of Highway 90 resulted in three people being shot, according to an Horry County Police report.

Police were called to Poplar Park, 8531 S.C. 90, in the Longs area, about a shooting at 7:40 p.m. Saturday. The incident report states there were three victims, one with a gunshot wound to the foot, another with a gunshot wound to the head and a third with a gunshot wound on the right upper leg.

Any other information about the victims, such as age or location, has been redacted from the report. There is also no information about a potential suspect or if anyone has been arrested.

There are no details about where in the park the shooting occurred, who fired the shots or why.

Horry County Police are investigating.